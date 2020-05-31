​Milli Majlis to hold spring session's last meeting

Today, the Azerbaijani parliament will hold the last meeting of its spring session.

Speaker of Milli Majlis will preside over the meeting, and the agenda will cover 12 issues, Report says.

The issues will include the approval of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and the Agreement on the mutual allocation of land plots for the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan and Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

Moreover, the members of the parliament will mull the amendments to the laws on "State duty," "Food products," "Targeted state social assistance," and the Code of Administrative Offenses.