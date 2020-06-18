​Milli Majlis to hold next plenary meeting tomorrow

Milli Majlis will hold a plenary meeting of its extraordinary session on June 19.

The program will cover 13 issues, Report says.

The sitting will discuss the draft law on “Execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019,” draft amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and to the laws on “Judicial-Legal Council,” “Mediation,” “Traffic,” “Status of municipalities,” “Telecommunications,” “General education,” “State duty,” etc.

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020, and on June 1, gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary assembly.