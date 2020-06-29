Milli Majlis to hold next meeting tomorrow

The next meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament's extraordinary session will take place on June 30, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said.

The program of today's meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covered 17 issues.

The sitting discussed the draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, Tax Code, to the laws on "Social insurance," "Administrative control over the activities of municipalities," "Telecommunications," "Non-Governmental Organizations," "Notary."