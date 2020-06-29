Top

Milli Majlis to hold next meeting tomorrow

​Milli Majlis to hold next meeting tomorrow29-06-2020

The next meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament's extraordinary session will take place on June 30, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said.

The program of today's meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covered 17 issues.

The sitting discussed the draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, Tax Code, to the laws on "Social insurance," "Administrative control over the activities of municipalities," "Telecommunications," "Non-Governmental Organizations," "Notary."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!