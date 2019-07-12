Milli Majlis to hold last meeting of extraordinary session today

The last meeting of the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis will be held today.

Report informs, the agenda of the meeting includes 28 issues.

These are amendments to laws on "Notary", "State Duty", "Unemployment Insurance Fund's Budget for 2019", "Labor Pensions", "Courts and Judges" and others., including Tax, Administrative Violations.

The majority of draft laws will be discussed at the 2nd and 3rd reading. The session will end with the public anthem of Azerbaijan and the deputies will take a vacation.

Parliament members will be on vacation from July 15 until August 30.