    Milli Majlis to have a meeting on the occasion of Heydar Aliyev's 95th anniversary

    Baku. 4 May . REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of  the Mlli Mejlis of Azerbaijan will be held on May 10.

    Report informs, First Deputy Speaker ,Ziyafat Asgarov told.

    He said that this meeting is related to the 95th years anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

