Milli Majlis to give Chingiz Ganizade and Shahin Ismayilov new position

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy chairmen of two parliamentary committees will be elected at the plenary session of Milli Majlis on October 30.

Report informs that Chingiz Ganizade will be appointed Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Legal Policy and State Building, while Shahin Ismayilov will become the Deputy Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee.

The candidacy of both MPs will be discussed and put for voting at the next plenary session.

If appointed, their salaries will also increase.