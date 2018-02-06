 Top
    Milli Majlis to discuss draft law "On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities"

    It will be discussed at parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Draft law " On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" will be discussed at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    Report informs, it will be discussed at Labor and Social Policy Committee tomorrow. If the bill is recommended to the plenary session, it will be debated at the plenary session of the parliament on February 13.

    Notably, Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis recalled the draft law "On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities " at the previous meeting. 

    There was a disagreement during the discussions, some issues were not reflected in the new draft.

    The law "On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" was drafted in 1992.

