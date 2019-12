Milli Majlis to convene for last plenary session today

3 December, 2019 09:45

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f35f1f656beb9da71eb7df2eecc8161e/8949eb80-92b7-44c9-89f7-244cb9fa808e_292.jpg Milli Majlis will have their last plenary session today. According to Report, the agenda includes 15 issues.