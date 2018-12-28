Milli Majlis starts its last plenary meeting of autumn session

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has launched its last meeting in the autumn session of 2018.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov includes 52 issues.

These are the draft amendments to the laws "On Courts and Judges", "On Notaries", "On Antimonopoly Activities", "On Electronic Commerce", "On Licenses and Permits", "On Patents", "On Banks", as well as the Code of Administrative Offenses, Civil and Customs Codes.

A statement on the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis will be adopted at the plenary session.