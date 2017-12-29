Milli Majlis starts final plenary meeting of autumn session

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started the final autumn session's plenary meeting.

Report informs, agenda of the meeting presided by chairman Ogtay Asadov includes 19 issues.

These are draft amendments to the laws "On the status of municipalities", "On municipal lands management", "On entrepreneurial activities", "On tourism", "On traffic", "On civil service", "On banks", "On consent to the placement of the platoons of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the structure of battalion of the Turkish Armed Forces and under the general command of the NATO structures in Afghanistan and participation in corresponding operations" and other laws, including to the Customs and Migration Codes.

In addition, the draft law "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be discussed at the third-final reading and draft law "On Appointment of Judge of the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" will be considered.

In the end, statement of Milli Majlis will be adopted on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

Thus, autumn session of the parliament will end, lawmakers will go on vacation. The vacation will last until January 15.