Milli Majlis speaker thanks President of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has highly praised the activity of the Milli Majlis. The legislative base of our country meets the highest criteria. We have joined many international conventions and the parliament has a great role in maintaining our democratic development policy," Milli Majlis speaker Ogtay Asadov said at Milli Majlis’s first plenary meeting within the autumn session held today.

Ogtay Asadov thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his high evalution of the parliament's activity.

The speaker noted that a number of laws will be adopted at the autumn session of the parliament, the session will be completed successfully.