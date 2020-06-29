Milli Majlis’s plenary meeting kicks off

The Azerbaijani parliament has gathered for the next plenary meeting of its extraordinary session.

The program of the meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covers 17 issues.

The sitting will discuss the draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, Tax Code, to the laws on “Social insurance,” “Administrative control over the activities of municipalities,” “Telecommunications,” “Non-Governmental Organizations,” “Notary,” etc.

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020, and on June 1, gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary assembly.