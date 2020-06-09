​Milli Majlis reveals agenda of next meeting

Milli Majlis has unveiled the program of the plenary meeting of its extraordinary session scheduled for June 12.

The schedule covers seven issues, Report says.

The parliament will discuss the draft law on “Execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019,” draft amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, and to the laws on “Judicial-Legal Council,” “Sanitary-epidemiological safety,” “Protection of the environment.”

On May 31, the parliament concluded the spring session for 2020, and on June 1, gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary sitting.

In the recent hearing, Milli Majlis also approved the bill on ratification of “Agreement on military-financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.”