Milli Majlis requires face masks in headquarters

The Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) makes it mandatory to wear masks in its administrative building.

All the staff and members of the parliament, as well as journalists, are required to don facemasks in the parliament building, Report says.

Today, the Azerbaijani parliament has gathered for the first plenary meeting of an extraordinary session.

The agenda of the meeting, which is being presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, will cover only one issue.

The MPs will mull the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses in the second reading.