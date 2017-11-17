Milli Majlis ratifies Order for Azerbaijani Armed Forces

© Report

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The "Rashadat" (Courage) Order has been established for the Armed Forces in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, draft amendments to the law "On establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) today.

The order will be given to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan for their special services in ensuring the independence, territorial integrity and security of the country, for the high professionalism of military personnel and units during military operations that resulted in the liberation of a significant or strategic territory, settlement, district or city.

The draft law was adopted by voting.