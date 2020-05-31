Milli Majlis ratifies cooperation agreement with Turkey

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dcb0619ccd99da06face4c0cac50f8ac/f3dce356-8e25-437f-88f3-66ae2f13a4c2_292.jpg

A bill on ratification of “Agreement on military-financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” was discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Ziyafat Asgarov, Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-corruption, gave details about the agreement.

The authorized bodies for the execution of the agreement are Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministries. The agreement signed on February 25 in Baku, will be valid for five years.

After discussions, the agreement was adopted by voting.