Milli Majlis ratifies agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has ratified two agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in 2017.

Report informs, today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) discussed the agreements signed between the “Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on cooperation in the field of education” and between the “Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey in the field of defense industry”.

After discussions, the documents were ratified.