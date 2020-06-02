Milli Majlis protests Canadian deputy

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/da8cb5987ccdedafb1f503f1de43d86f/e4f20b98-a151-4590-9999-f6033fa7e06a_292.jpg

The head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev, criticized Canadian MP Rachael Harder, who sent a "congratulatory letter" to the winner of the so-called "presidential election" organized by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Tural Ganjaliyev sent a letter of protest to members of the Canadian parliament.

According to him, Rachel Harder's assistant, a Canadian citizen of Armenian origin, provided false information to MP Rachel Harder. It would better if the deputy clarified such information and take action after studying the issue of the conflict objectively. Canada recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.