Milli Majlis plenary starts with participation of Artur Rasi-zade

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary session of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

Report informs, government representatives, including Artur Rasi-zade attend the session.

Agenda of the session, presided by Ogtay Asadov includes 7 issues. Thus, draft laws "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018", "On the budget of the relevant executive authority implementing social security and defense for 2018", "On the budget of unemployment insurance fund for 2018", "On subsistence minimum in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018", "On limit of need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018" will be discussed.

In addition, draft laws on expenditure estimates of Milli Majlis for 2018 as well as on expenditure estimates of Chamber of Accounts for 2018 will also be discussed.

Plenary session will last until November 23.