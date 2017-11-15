Milli Majlis plenary session to mull budgets of social security sector

© Report

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee, the draft law "On 2018 state budget of the relevant executive authority implementing social security and defense" and the bill "On the unemployment insurance budget of 2018 " were discussed.

Report informs, Chairman of the committee Hadi Rajabli, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov attended the discussions, and proposals of Azerbaijani lawmakers were heard.

At the end, the draft was recommended to plenary session of Milli Majlis.