Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Draft state budget for 2018 will be discussed at the plenary sessions of Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) from tomorrow, November 21.

Report informs, the plenary sessions, to be held until November 23 will be attended by government members, including Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade.

At the end of the plenary session it is expected that 2018 state and consolidated budget drafts will be ratified.