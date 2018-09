© Report

Baku. 24 April. REPORT/AZ The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has started.

Report informs, agenda of the session, chaired by Ogtay Asadov, includes 20 issues.

Annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ombudsman) will be attended at the meeting.

Lawmakers will also discuss the newly drafted “Law on Vocational Education” (third reading).