Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started.

Report informs, agenda of the session chaired by parliament chairman Ogtay Asadov, includes 39 issues.

Most of the draft amendments are of adaptive nature.

The deputies will also consider newly developed draft laws "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (second reading), "On the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan".