Milli Majlis next plenary session starts

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started. 

    Report informs, agenda of the session chaired by Speaker Ogtay Asadov, includes 19 issues.

    They are the Laws "On Patent", "On Trademarks and Geographical Indicators", "On Accreditation in Compliance", "On Veterinary", "On Phytosanitary Controls", "On Food Products", "On Sanitation and Epidemiological Surveillance", "On Roadmap" and etc.

    Besides, Azerbaijani lawmakers will also discuss the draft laws on "On Standardization" and "On Technical Cleaning".

