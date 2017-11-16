Milli Majlis hosts discussions on prevention of international crimes and punishment system

© Report

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Final discussion on the topic “Prevention of international crimes and punishment system: national legislation and international law” has today started in Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, the event is held with the support of Human Rights Committee of Milli Majlis, the Council on State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Public Union for Powerful Azerbaijan and Public Union “For Strong Azerbaijan”.

The discussions are attended by the Chairman of Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova, Chairman of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Public Union “For Strong Azerbaijan”, Head of the parliamentary Department of the administrative and military legislation Nizami Safarov, Chairman of parliamentary Committee for Legal Policy and Statehood Ali Huseynov and head of the Parliament Administration Safa Mirzayev.

Notably, Azerbaijan has already drafted a law “On prevention and punishment of international crimes".