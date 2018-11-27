Milli Majlis holds plenary session

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has kicked off.

Report informs that the agenda of the meeting to continue on November 30 includes 58 issues.

The deputies will discuss the draft state budget for 2019 in the second and third reading.

In addition, the laws "On the Code of Ethics for the Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On the Status of the Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On Territories and Lands of Municipalities", "On Medicines", "On Motor Transport", " State Registry of Legal Entities ", amendments to Administrative, Housing and Tax Codes will also be considered.