Milli Majlis holds next plenary session

© Report

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis has today started.

Report informs, agenda of the session chaired by speaker Ogtay Asadov, includes 24 issues.

They are laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman)", "On Service in Emergency Situations", "On Civil Service", "On Constitutional Court", "On Courts and Judges", "On Social Insurance", "On Status of the Member of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On Social Benefits", "On Protection of Green Areas", "On Privatization of Housing Fund in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On State Duty", "Regulations on Service in Migration Authorities", as well as amendments to Election Code, Criminal Code, Administrative Violations Code, Urban Planning and Construction Code, Commercial Vessel Code and etc. These changes are of technical importance.

Besides, lawmakers will discuss the draft law "On Alat Free Economic Zone" in the second reading.

The draft law "On Regulations of debts in the field of compulsory state social insurance" will also be considered.