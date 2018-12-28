Milli Majlis ends autumn session, deputies take a vacation

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The last plenary meeting of the parliament's autumn session in 2018 has been held today.

Report informs that 52 issues were discussed at the meeting presided by Ogtay Asadov.

An appeal on the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis was adopted at the meeting.

The session was then wrapped up and the State Anthem of Azerbaijan performed.

The members of parliament are taking to vacation from now on. Under the Parliament's Internal Regulations, the deputies will be on vacation from 1 to 15 January, that is for 18 days since December 29 is Saturday, 30 December is Sunday and December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis.