Milli Majlis elects new heads of three working groups on interparliamentary ties

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has elected new heads of three working groups on inter-parliamentary ties.

Report informs that the draft amendments to the decision “On election of the heads to the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been discussed at today’s plenary meeting o Milli Majlis.

Khanlar Fatiyev was elected the head of the working group on the Azerbaijan-Germany Inter-parliamentary Relations, Sahiba Gafarova the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations, while Javanshir Feyziyev the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations.