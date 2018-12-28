 Top
    Milli Majlis elects new heads of three working groups on interparliamentary ties

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has elected new heads of three working groups on inter-parliamentary ties.

    Report informs that the draft amendments to the decision “On election of the heads to the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been discussed at today’s plenary meeting o Milli Majlis.

    Khanlar Fatiyev was elected the head of the working group on the Azerbaijan-Germany Inter-parliamentary Relations, Sahiba Gafarova the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations, while Javanshir Feyziyev the head of the working group on Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary relations.

