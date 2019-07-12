Extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis completed

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

The extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has been completed.

Report informs that final plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of the parliament was held on July 12.

28 issues were discussed at the meeting. The majority of the draft law, was adopted after voting.

The meeting ended with the public anthem of Azerbaijan and the deputies went on vacation. Parliament members will be on vacation from July 15 till August 30.

According to the law "On the Status of the Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the deputies will be paid a two-month salary allowance for their treatment and rest during their vacation.

In accordance with the Internal Regulations of the Milli Majlis, when the extraordinary session of the legislative body is called during the vacation period, the vacation of the parliament is suspended for the period of the extraordinary session and the deputies are recalled from the vacation for this period.

Notably, the summer session of the Milli Majlis started on February 1 and lasted until May 31. An extraordinary session of the legislative body was called in June-July. The last meeting of the extraordinary session is scheduled for July 12.