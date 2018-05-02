Milli Majlis Committees discuss annual information of National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human beings

© Shutterstock

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Committees on human rights, legal policy and state building of Milli Majlis held joint meeting.

Report informs, during the meeting annual information of the National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human beings on 2017 is being discussed.

Head of the Department for Combatting Human Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ilkin Gurbanov is also attending the meeting.

It is expected that the document will be discussed at the plenary session of the parliament on May 4.