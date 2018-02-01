Milli Majlis committee chairman appeals to President for amnesty act

© Report

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "This year is the 95th anniversary of birth of natonal leader Heydar Aliyev. It must be celebrated”.

Report informs, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, deputy secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Siyavush Novruzov said.

He reminded that up to date 63 pardon decrees and orders were signed, and 11 amnesties implemented in Azerbaijan.

Lawmaker Novruzov appealed to President Ilham Aliyev and asked to sign the next amnesty act. He noted that this year marks the 95th anniversary of birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

"This amnesty act must be applied to those who took part in the Karabakh war, also women with underage child, persons older than 70 and those who have not joined radical religious movements”.

Chairman of the committee said there is no political prisoners in Azerbaijan: "Political parties and human rights organizations in Azerbaijan have proven that lists of political prisoners are fake. There are no arrest for political reasons in Azerbaijan. Some international organizations are trying to misuse it. Sometimes unknown person in society is even nominated as a presidential candidate. We have to put an end to all this”.