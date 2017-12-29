Milli Majlis chairman dissatisfied with activity of Azerbaijanis living in Russia

Baku.29 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The number of Azerbaijanis living and working in Russia is quite high. However, whatever TV channel you open, Armenians are participating in Russian TV debates.

Report informs, Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) chairman Ogtay Asadov said at today's plenary session of parliament.

He said Azerbaijanis should take part in these programs:

“Who makes an initiative, who from Azerbaijanis joins such debates? Who can prevent them? This is our weakness.”