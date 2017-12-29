 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milli Majlis chairman dissatisfied with activity of Azerbaijanis living in Russia

    Ogtay Asadov: Whatever TV channel you open, Armenians are there

    Baku.29 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The number of Azerbaijanis living and working in Russia is quite high. However, whatever TV channel you open, Armenians are participating in Russian TV debates.

    Report informs, Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) chairman Ogtay Asadov said at today's plenary session of parliament.

    He said Azerbaijanis should take part in these programs:

    “Who makes an initiative, who from Azerbaijanis joins such debates? Who can prevent them? This is our weakness.”

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi