    Milli Majlis approves draft law "On vocational education"

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary session of Milli Majlis has today discussed the draft law "On vocational education".

    Report informs, Chairman of Education,Science and Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, academician Isa Habibbayli informed about project.

    He said that the draft law defines the main structure of the vocational education system in Azerbaijan.

    According to the draft law, it is intended to grant unlimited licenses to vocational education institutions in the counrty.

    The draft law put to vote and adopted after the third reading. 

