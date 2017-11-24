Milli Majlis announces agenda of next plenary session

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The agenda of the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) to be held on December 1, was announced.

Report informs, agenda includes 31 issues.

In the session, government members will answer parliamentarians' proposals on 2018 state budget package.

In addition, lawmakers will consider draft amendments to the laws "On restriction of the use of tobacco products", "On state debt", "On mass media", "On telecommunications", "On passports", "On Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic", "On state debt", "On identity card of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and to the Administrative, Penal Execution, Migration, Tax, Criminal Procedure Codes of the Republic of Azerbaijan.