    Milli Majlis adopts statement on Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has adopted a statement on the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis at today's final plenary meeting of autumn session.

    Report informs, statement was read by lawmaker Malahat Ibrahimgizi.

    The statement emphasizes importance of national unity. 

    It was stated that the Azerbaijani people is among powerful peoples of the world: "The policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev and strengthening of the country as a result of this policy makes every Azerbaijani happy. One of the duties of our compatriots living in different countries of the world is to protect the Azerbaijani language, national and spiritual values".

    "We call on each of the world Azerbaijanis to fight for the protection of our people's interests. We wish our native Azerbaijan bright future", statement reads. 

