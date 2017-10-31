Milli Majlis adopts draft law restricting representational activity

© Report

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendments to the law "On lawyers and advocacy activities", Civil Procedural and Administrative Procedural Codes were discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Report informs, said Ali Huseynli, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

He noted that according to the draft submitted by the Supreme Court to the Milli Majlis, physical persons are only allowed to participate as legal representatives in the courts of their close relatives.

The draft amendment intends to substitute a representational institute with a more professional-advocacy institution in a number of litigations, as well as further strengthening of advocacy institution was offered. Moreover, according to the draft, participation of the representative wouldn't be allowed during consideration of cases at the cassation instance, namely in the Supreme Court.

After discussions with disagreements of the deputies, the draft law was put to vote and adopted.

The draft amendment will come into force on December 1.