Milli Majlis adopts draft law "On General Education" in first reading

    The draft laü identifies organizational-legal and economic foundations of general education

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The new draft law "On General Education" was debated in the first reading at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan today.

    Report informs that consisting of 5 chapters and 33 articles, the draft laü defines the main principles of state policy in the field of general education in Azerbaijan, organizational-legal and economic basis of general education.

    Revenues derived from entrepreneurial activity by the state educational institution are directed to the development of education and social protection of employees.

    The draft was put to vote after the debates and adopted in the first reading.

