Milli Majlis adopts draft law "On employment" at first reading

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The new draft law "On employment" was debated in the first meeting at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Report informs, the draft law consists of 5 chapters and 34 articles.

In new document, the regulation of registration of job seekers and unemployed persons in the relevant executive authority has been completely redefined.

Additions to social guarantee of job seekers and unemployed persons are envisaged in the project, and it is expected that the unemployed person will receive a scholarship stipulated in the minimum wage determined by the relevant executive authority.

The draft law put to vote and adopted after first reading.