Milli Majlis adopts draft law giving right to CEC to punish lawmakers

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis considered a proposal to empower the Central Election Commission (CEC) to punish lawmakers for violating ethical conduct rules.

Report informs, relevant amendment made to the Election Code.

The draft amendment was put to vote and adopted.

Notably, amendment to Article 175 of the Election Code (Adoption of a Decision on Disenfranchisement of Deputies of the Milli Majlis of their Mandates) says: "In the case grounds specified in Article 89.1.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan exist, the decision on disenfranchisement of a deputy of his/her mandate shall be adopted by the Central Election Commission (CEC). In the case grounds specified in Articles 89.1.2, 89.1.4 and 89.1.5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan exist, the decision on disenfranchisement of a deputy of his/her mandate shall be adopted by the Central Election Commission.

The decision of the Central Election Commission may be appealed in the relevant court."