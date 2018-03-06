Milli Majlis adopts draft law envisaging liquidation of unpaid debts

© Report

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has discussed the draft law "On regulation of debts in compulsory state social insurance", implying the liquidation of unpaid part of debts on compulsory state social insurance.

Report informs, according to the draft law, amount of debts for financial sanctions (calculated penalty), applied for violation of rules on compulsory state social insurance in the accounting system of the relevant executive authority from January 1, 2015 and not paid before April 1, 2018, are fully erased.

According to the draft, it also applies to balance of debts, payment of which was decided by the court, but not paid by April 1, 2018.

The law will enter into force on April 1.

After discussions, the draft law was adopted.