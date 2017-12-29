 Top
    Milli Majlis adopts a new law on "Azerbaijani Armed Forces"

    The draft law consists of five chapters and 16 articles© Report

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The draft law "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which is being prepared at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis, was discussed in the final reading.

    Report informs, the draft consists of 5 chapters and 16 articles.

    This law regulates the issues of appointment, management and military building of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with Article 94.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as defines the main tasks of the Armed Forces and their legal basis.

    The draft law was adopted after voting.

