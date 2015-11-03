MFA: OSCE/ODIHR and some other circles have no reason to express opinions on elections held in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Local and international observer missions in Parliamentary elections for the fifth convocation of Milli Majlis, including the PACE observation mission confirmed that the elections are held freely, democratically and transparently, they reflected the will of the voters, and the process of preparation for the elections and the voting process. It was organized professionally and at a high technical level.

Report informs, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan declares.

Election process took place in accordance with the Electoral Code and the CEC and observers did not reveal any violations of the law.

"All necessary conditions created for holding free election campaign", the statement of the Foreign Ministry says.

The elections were monitored by over 500 international and more than 63 thousand local observers.Among the foreign observers were representatives of over 40 international organizations from 27 countries, including PACE observers, CIS and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, GUAM, OIC, BSEC PA and TurkPA.

"Local media covered the election without the need for any registration and accreditation. 42 representatives of 27 foreign media accredited to cover the elections."

The statement states that, on July 25 the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent an invitation to ODIHR to observe elections to the Milli Majlis."However, the ODIHR under pressure from some quarters and in violation of its mandate, has taken a unilateral decision not to send an observation mission for the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan".