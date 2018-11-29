Member of working group on inter-parliamentary relations: “We wish people's expectations from the elections in Georgia to be fulfilled”

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Considering the fact that we live in the same region, taking into account our common past, and our close relationships in the current reality, the results of the presidential elections in Georgia were of great importance for Azerbaijan. We primarily wish the people to accept those results and their expectations to be fulfilled," Member of the working group on Azerbaijan-Georgia inter-parliamentary relations Zahid Oruj said, commenting on the presidential elections in Georgia.

He noted that Azerbaijan as a state would like proceeses in Georgia to develop in peace, and wishes stability and prosperity to this country:”For this purpose, Azerbaijan has taken real economic, security, military and other steps over the past few years."

Oruj underlined that hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia have played a role in the integrity of statehood and also prevented any kind of separatism. Azerbaijanis there struggled for the territorial integrity of Georgia with their life.

"We hope that Zurabashvili, who comes to power, will take into account the reality and will maintain normal relations with Azerbaijan."