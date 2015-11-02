Austrian MP: Elections in Azerbaijan were very transparent

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The parliamentary election in Azerbaijan have been held under democratic conditions,” Franz Obermayr, Report informs a member of the European Parliament from Austria said.

“The voting process was very transparent, no law violations were observed during the voting process.”

Obermayr said that he observed the elections in Azerbaijan for the first time. He said he met with constituency chairmen, heads of political parties and observers.

He hailed the use of invisible ink in the election process as “a major innovation” he has observed so far.