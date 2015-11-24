Mazahir Panahov spoke at meeting of Constitutional Court

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ At today's session of the Constitutional Court, the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov gave information about the preparation for the elections to the Milli Majlis on November 1 and the electoral process.

Report informs, he noted that all steps have been taken within the law to ensure the transparency of elections.

CEC Chairman noted that the election race was attended by 15 political parties: "The parliamentary elections attended by 767 people."He stressed that the candidates had all the conditions for the election campaign, and that process was observed by local and foreign observers:"The election campaign was conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code."

M.Panahov noted that the election process was observed by 66 thousand local observers:"In addition, the electoral process was observed by up to 500 observers from around the world.On election day, 1,000 webcams were installed on points, which played an important role in ensuring the transparency of the elections.The voters were very active on election day."