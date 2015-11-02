Mazahir Panahov: “Ruling New Azerbaijan Party wins parliamentary elections"

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ “According to the results of voting in the parliamentary elections, part of leading candidates are representatives of ten political parties. 124 of leader candidates are with higher education, one of them with specialized secondary education."

Report informs, it was stated by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) in the press conference held regarding final results of voting in parliamentary elections.

He stated that no appeal casting a shadow to the elctions entered to CEC: "But one appeal entered, it will be considered today. Representatives of international organizations also observed voting process. It is an opinion of Azerbaijani society, if they are satisfied, then, the election held normal."

M.Panahov said that 200 thousand view realized through web-cameras of the constituencies.

Chair of CEC stated that ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) won the elections.