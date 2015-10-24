 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mazahir Panahov: Ramps should be installed for disabled at polling stations

    All polling stations should be fully prepared

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Ramps should be installed for disabled at polling stations".

    Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said that at today's meeting.

    He noted that, list of disabled people must be clarified: "Ramps should be installed for them at polling stations. All stations must be prepared for persons with disabilities, as some of them want to vote at polling stations.

    Therefore, conditions should be created for people with disabilities."

    Deputy Chairman of the CEC Natig Mammadov said that the ramps should be installed in areas with the highest number of people with disabilities.

    Azerbaijan will hold parliamentary elections on November 1.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi