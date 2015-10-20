Mazahir Panahov: Printing of ballots ends tomorrow

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Printing of ballots will end tomorrow".

Report informs, chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said.

According to him, distribution of ballots to district election commissions will begin October 22.

CEC Chairman noted the lack of on-site problems with the storage of the ballots: "Ballots shall be distributed to the polling stations no later than three days before the election day."

Azerbaijan will hold parliamentary elections on November 1, 2015.