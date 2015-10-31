Mazahir Panahov: Preparations for elections are in line with planned schedule

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Preparations for the elections are in line with the schedule of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference October 31.

Panahov said that all the conditions were created for voting more than 5 million voters: "For 125 seats in Parliament will fight 767 candidates, more than half of them represent political parties. The candidates represent 15 political parties and electoral bloc" Azadlig ".

According to him, the maximum number of candidates in one constituency was 12, the minimum - three. At the polling stations installed over 1000 webcams.

More than 66 thousand observers were registered for them all conditions. Among the observers are the representatives of influential international organizations.

Panahov added that the exit poll will be conducted by two local and two foreign organizations.